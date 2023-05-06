Multi-unit charger for the SL1600
PMLN7162A Motorola Multi-Unit Desktop Charger (UK Plug) – VHF/UHF
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
VHF/UHF
Electronics > Communications > Communication Radios > Two-Way Radios
PMLN7162A Motorola Multi-Unit Desktop Charger (UK Plug) – VHF/UHF available in store ts2.shop
383.26 USD
{g:brand[1]}
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.