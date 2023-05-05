A versatile scope for mid-range hunter, with a 4x magnification range and large 44mm objective, which delivers bright images.

Bushnell Nitro 3-12×44 Riflescope Multi-X Crosshair SFP – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

Bushnell Nitro 3-12×44 Riflescope Multi-X Crosshair SFP – Optics available in store ts2.shop

551.99 USD

Bushnell

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.