Image Intensifier Tube: Gen 2+ “White Phosphor Level 1”
Magnification: 1x
Lens System: 80 mm; F/1.44
FOV: 12°
Unit Part 16CO4122484011
AGM Comanche-40 NW1 – night vision clip-on system – Optics
AGM Global Vision
