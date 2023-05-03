This combo additionally includes Ronin Image Transmitter, Focus Motor (2022), Lower Quick-Release Plate (Extended), and other accessories.
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
Drones > DJI
Cameras & Optics
DJI RS 3 Pro Combo – DJI available in store ts2.shop
909.75 USD
DJI
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.