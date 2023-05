Bushnell’s Equinox X650 Digital Night Vision offers superb optical clarity, illumination, and a generous 650-foot viewing range in the dark. Bar-setting features include a built-in infrared illuminator, a tripod-mounting adaptor, micro SD card recording, a 5X zoom that really brings out the details, and full-color daylight viewing for 24/7 use.

Bushnell EQUINOX X650 Digital Night Vision – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

Bushnell EQUINOX X650 Digital Night Vision – Optics available in store ts2.shop

284.90 USD

Bushnell

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.