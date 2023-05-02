Image Intensifier Tube: Gen 2+ “White Phosphor Level 2”
Magnification: 1x (3x and 5x optional)
Lens System: 27 mm; F/1.2
FOV: 40°
Unit Part 11W14122104021
AGM WOLF-14 NW2 night vision monocular – Optics
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
Optics
Cameras & Optics
AGM WOLF-14 NW2 night vision monocular – Optics available in store ts2.shop
2159.31 USD
AGM Global Vision
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.