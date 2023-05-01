Finally, a high-performance cellular trail camera family that’s easy on the wallet. The CelluCORE Cellular Trail Cameras are feature-rich and easy-to-use. They connect, receive, and sort high-quality images faster and hold up with rugged reliability season after season. You’ll get clear day and night photos sent right to your devices, plus long battery life, and simple setup. With CelluCORE, you’ve got everything you want in a cellular trail camera, for less. So, go bag that trophy. Then toast with the good stuff.

Bushnell Cellucore 20 Low Glow Cellular Trail Camera – Network Provider AT&T – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

Bushnell Cellucore 20 Low Glow Cellular Trail Camera – Network Provider AT&T – Optics available in store ts2.shop

151.79 USD

Bushnell

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.