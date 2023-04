These lightweight and durable aluminum frame wrapped binoculars are ready for what life has to throw at them. The H20 12×42 binoculars have protective rubber shell, Porro prism design for more light efficiency and better contrast and are backed by the Bushnell Lifetime Ironclad Warranty.

Bushnell H2O 12×42 Waterproof Porro Binoculars – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

Bushnell H2O 12×42 Waterproof Porro Binoculars – Optics available in store ts2.shop

137.99 USD

Bushnell

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.