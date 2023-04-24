The Trijicon SNIPE-IR® is designed to become one with your optical day sight, both on the battlefield and on the hunting field.

Trijicon SNIPE-IR 35mm Thermal Clip-On – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

Trijicon SNIPE-IR 35mm Thermal Clip-On – Optics available in store ts2.shop

10999.00 USD

Trijcon

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.