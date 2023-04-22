After 10-years of innovation and craftsmanship, we are proud to introduce the first run of our limited “Edition I” series of product releases.

PolarPro Directors Kit Filter Set for DJI Mavic 3 – Drones

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Drones

Cameras & Opticsop

PolarPro Directors Kit Filter Set for DJI Mavic 3 – Drones available in store ts2.shop

358.47 USD

PolarPro

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.