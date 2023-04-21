For all practically-minded hunters, the new Leica Amplus 6 riflescope series is the attractive entry into the premium class.
Leica Amplus6 2,5-15x50i L-4A Scope 50300 – Optics
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
Optics
Cameras & Optics
Leica Amplus6 2,5-15x50i L-4A Scope 50300 – Optics available in store ts2.shop
1293.72 USD
Leica
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.