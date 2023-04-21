Detector type: 17μm, Uncooled, 50Hz

Refresh rate: Sensor 50 Hz / OLED 50 Hz

Resolution: 384×288

FOV: 10.0° x 8.0°

Part Unit 3092455005TH31

AGM Rattler TS35-384 – thermal weapon sight – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

AGM Rattler TS35-384 – thermal weapon sight – Optics available in store ts2.shop

2147.93 USD

AGM Global Vision

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.