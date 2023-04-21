AGM NVG-50 NL1i ECHO IIT Gen 2+ “Photonis Autogated” Manual Gain control ECHO IIT green. Unit Part 14NV5122453011E

AGM NVG-50 NL1I ECHO IIT – Dual Tube Night Vision Goggle/Binocular, FOM 1800-2300 Auto-Gated Gen 2+, P43-Green Phosphor – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

AGM NVG-50 NL1I ECHO IIT – Dual Tube Night Vision Goggle/Binocular, FOM 1800-2300 Auto-Gated Gen 2+, P43-Green Phosphor – Optics available in store ts2.shop

8455.40 USD

AGM Global Vision

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.