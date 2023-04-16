The Cadex helmet holder has a very flat profile, is ITAR-free, light and very stable. Product No.: 370050

Andres Cadex Low Profile Mount for Dovetail (DTNVS) – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

Andres Cadex Low Profile Mount for Dovetail (DTNVS) – Optics available in store ts2.shop

498.28 USD

Andres

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.