Detector type: 12 μm VOx Uncooled Focal Plane Arrays
Refresh rate: 50Hz
Resolution: 640 × 512
FOV: 8.78° × 7.03°
Part Unit 3142555306RA51
AGM Varmint LRF TS50-640 – thermal weapon sight – Optics
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
Optics
Cameras & Optics
AGM Varmint LRF TS50-640 – thermal weapon sight – Optics available in store ts2.shop
4182.24 USD
AGM Global Vision
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.