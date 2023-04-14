FIFISH V6s Robotic Arm Underwater Drone with Industrial Case, QYSEA Underwater ROV with AI Vision Lock, Portable Robot with 6 Hours Dive Time, 4K Camera, VR Control, Depth Hold (330ft Dive)

Fifish V6s Underwater Drone – Industrial Package – Drones

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Drones

Cameras & Opticsop

Fifish V6s Underwater Drone – Industrial Package – Drones available in store ts2.shop

3758.00 USD

Fifish

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.