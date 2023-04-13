The space is large and has a custom area for DJI Mavic 3.

Pgytech Waterproof Safety Carrying Case for DJI Mavic 3 (P-26A-006) – Drones

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Drones

Cameras & Opticsop

Pgytech Waterproof Safety Carrying Case for DJI Mavic 3 (P-26A-006) – Drones available in store ts2.shop

114.58 USD

Pgytech

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.