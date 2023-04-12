Visionary Intelligence. Elevated Accuracy. Upgrade your next mapping mission with the Phantom 4 RTK – the most compact and accurate low altitude mapping solution.
DJI Phantom 4 RTK SE Drone – Drones
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
Drones
Cameras & Opticsop
DJI Phantom 4 RTK SE Drone – Drones available in store ts2.shop
4588.59 USD
DJI
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.