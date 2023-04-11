The CORE™ DS-4K offers dual sensors for high quality images day and night and checks all the boxes successful hunters want the most: The highest picture resolution with dual sensors for the best image quality at day and night, plus optimized battery life for maximum image captures and more time in the field without checking batteries. All in a compact design to stay hidden from eyes you don’t want to alert–animal and human.

Bushnell CORE DS-4K No Glow Trail Camera – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

Bushnell CORE DS-4K No Glow Trail Camera – Optics available in store ts2.shop

275.99 USD

Bushnell

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.