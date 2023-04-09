This VND set for the DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine features both a 2-5 & 6-9 stop variation, giving you precise light control in the majority of lighting conditions.

PolarPro VND Filter Set for DJI Mavic 3 – Drones

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Drones

Cameras & Opticsop

PolarPro VND Filter Set for DJI Mavic 3 – Drones available in store ts2.shop

105.62 USD

PolarPro

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.