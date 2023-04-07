The Saim NV series is a powerful and professional digital day and night riflescope with outstanding night vision capability, featuring excellent full 1080P sensor with ultra-low light performance, compact size and lower than 430g lightweight, 16G build-in memory, Wi-Fi, Video record, Photo taking, and so on, it is perfect for day- and nighttime hunting and observation.

Infiray Saim NV SCD35 – Thermal Rifle Scope – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

Infiray Saim NV SCD35 – Thermal Rifle Scope – Optics available in store ts2.shop

859.37 USD

InfiRay Outdoor

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.