Supports both digital and analogue modes, compatible with your existing digital and analogue systems and terminals.
Hytera BP565 DMR and Analogue Radio UHF – VHF/UHF
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
VHF/UHF
Electronics > Communications > Communication Radios > Two-Way Radios
Hytera BP565 DMR and Analogue Radio UHF – VHF/UHF available in store ts2.shop
198.97 USD
Hytera
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.