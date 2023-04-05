The TP3 series is the newest product in the Tait DMR catalouge and is a highly customizable handheld two-way radio.
Tait TP3300 TP3350 Digital Handheld Radio – VHF/UHF
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
VHF/UHF
Electronics > Communications > Communication Radios > Two-Way Radios
Tait TP3300 TP3350 Digital Handheld Radio – VHF/UHF available in store ts2.shop
319.28 USD
Tait
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.