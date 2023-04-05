Waterproof construction with fully multi-coated optics for enhanced contrast and resolution. Porro prism design for more light efficiency and better contrast.
Bushnell H2O 7×50 Waterproof, Porro Prism Binoculars – Optics
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
Optics
Cameras & Optics
Bushnell H2O 7×50 Waterproof, Porro Prism Binoculars – Optics available in store ts2.shop
137.99 USD
Bushnell
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.