Bushnell Prime 1800 6×24 Laser Rangefinder – Optics

The Prime 1800 rangefinder is the first rangefinder with a display that fluidly morphs from black to red for ideal contrast against your target. The tripod adapter allows for fast, steady ranging to over 1 mile.
