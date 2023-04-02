The high-speed IP capabilities of Thuraya IP+ enable users to access corporate networks, browse the internet, connect with colleagues, family and friends via email and social media, and hold video conferences or chat over satellite VoIP solutions wherever and whenever you need it.
Thuraya IP+ Modem – Satellite Phones
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
Satellite Phones
Electronics > Communications > Telephony > Satellite Phones
Thuraya IP+ Modem – Satellite Phones available in store ts2.shop
3375.00 USD
Thuraya
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.