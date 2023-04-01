The HWS EXPS2™ maximizes rail space with its compact size and allows for co-witnessing of iron sights. It has convenient side buttons to add a magnifier and features an adjustable, locking, quick-detach lever for easy attachment and removal.

EOTech HWS EXPS2 Holographic Sight – Circle 1-Dot Reticle – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

EOTech HWS EXPS2 Holographic Sight – Circle 1-Dot Reticle – Optics available in store ts2.shop

757.85 USD

EOTech

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.