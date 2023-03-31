The Motorola Solutions MOTOTRBO™ R7a Non Keypad is a digital portable two-way radio offers loud, clear, and customisable audio in a rugged, dependable, and connected device.
Motorola MOTOTRBO R7A digital non keypad two-way radio UHF – VHF/UHF
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
VHF/UHF
Electronics > Communications > Communication Radios > Two-Way Radios
Motorola MOTOTRBO R7A digital non keypad two-way radio UHF – VHF/UHF available in store ts2.shop
700.00 USD
{g:brand[1]}
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.