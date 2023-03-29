This microphone features IMPRES audio which suppresses ambient noise, improves voice intelligibility and amplifies loudness, making it easy to hear over road noise and rumbling trucks.

RMN5065B Motorola IMPRES Keypad Microphone – VHF/UHF

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

VHF/UHF

Electronics > Communications > Communication Radios > Two-Way Radios

RMN5065B Motorola IMPRES Keypad Microphone – VHF/UHF available in store ts2.shop

147.26 USD

{g:brand[1]}

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.