The Thuraya XT-LITE provides reliable satellite phone connectivity with unbeatable value. It is designed for cost-conscious users who need to stay securely connected, without compromising on a clear and uninterrupted connection. It is very easy-to-use. You can make phone calls and send SMS messages in satellite mode, whether you are crossing the desert, sailing at sea or climbing mountains.
Thuraya XT Lite + Prepaid SIM + 50 units – Satellite Phones
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
Satellite Phones
Electronics > Communications > Telephony > Satellite Phones
Thuraya XT Lite + Prepaid SIM + 50 units – Satellite Phones available in store ts2.shop
769.00 USD
Thuraya
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.