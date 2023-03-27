This RSM features IMPRES technology, providing superior audio by suppressing ambient noise, improving voice intelligibility and amplifying quiet transmissions.

PMMN4102B Motorola Large Active Noise Cancelling Remote Speaker Microphone (IMPRES) with Nexus plug – VHF/UHF

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

VHF/UHF

Electronics > Communications > Communication Radios > Two-Way Radios

PMMN4102B Motorola Large Active Noise Cancelling Remote Speaker Microphone (IMPRES) with Nexus plug – VHF/UHF available in store ts2.shop

497.13 USD

{g:brand[1]}

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.