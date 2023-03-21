DJI RoboMaster S1 Education Expansion Set Core – Drones

After the revolutionary RoboMaster S1, the RoboMaster EP Core educational robot takes learning to the next level. Any school can benefit from programming and artificial intelligence with this educational robot. DJI’s Software Development Kit (SDK), expandable software and hardware, a unique curriculum, and the all-new RoboMaster Youth contest are all included.

