AGM Rattler TS19-256 – thermal weapon sight – Optics

Detector type: 12μm, Uncooled, 25 Hz

Refresh rate: 25 Hz

Resolution: 256 × 192

FOV: 9.24° × 6.94°

Unit Part 3143855003RA91

1193.30 USD

AGM Global Vision

US = 123.00 USD

