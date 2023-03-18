The TILO-6™ is our new flagship in thermal imaging. Product No.: 380106

Andres TILO-6Z Thermal Imaging Device – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

Andres TILO-6Z Thermal Imaging Device – Optics available in store ts2.shop

5261.83 USD

Andres

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.