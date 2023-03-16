Detector type: 12 μm VOx Uncooled Focal Plane Arrays
Refresh rate: 25 Hz
Resolution: 256 x 192
FOV: 9.2° x 6.9°
Part Unit 3092856003TC91
AGM Rattler TC19-256 – thermal clip-on system – Optics
AGM Global Vision
