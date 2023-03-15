Bushnell Legend 8×42 Binoculars – Optics

The Legend is back, with an all-new design. Updated ergonomics give you a confident grip, with a lighter weight chassis than its predecessor. The all-glass, fully multi-coated optical system provides outstanding resolution, contrast, and light transmission. Combine that with an IPX-7 waterproof construction tested at 1 meter for 30 seconds and RainGuard HD protective coating, this binocular will stand up to the harshest of elements.

179.39 USD

Bushnell

US = 123.00 USD

