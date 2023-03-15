Item# 200170

Aimpoint Micro T-2 Red Dot Reflex Sight – Standard Mount – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

Aimpoint Micro T-2 Red Dot Reflex Sight – Standard Mount – Optics available in store ts2.shop

1040.40 USD

Aimpoint️

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.