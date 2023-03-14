The IR-PATROL has advanced ability to process images with brilliantly sharp detail, and a user-friendly, icon-based menu system for intuitive navigation.

Trijicon IR-PATROL IRMO-100 19mm Thermal Monocular w/ Download Cable – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

Trijicon IR-PATROL IRMO-100 19mm Thermal Monocular w/ Download Cable – Optics available in store ts2.shop

6179.00 USD

Trijcon

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.