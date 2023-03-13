The PVS-14 from ACT is completely ITAR-free (ITAR=regulations of the international arms trade). Product No.: 120089
Andres PVS-14 + Harder Gen3 2400 FOM Autogated White Phosphor Night Vision Monocular – Optics
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
Optics
Cameras & Optics
Andres PVS-14 + Harder Gen3 2400 FOM Autogated White Phosphor Night Vision Monocular – Optics available in store ts2.shop
9712.42 USD
Andres
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.