Tube Series Thermal Rifle Scope TH50
Infiray Tube TH50 – Thermal Rifle Scope – Optics
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
Optics
Cameras & Optics
Infiray Tube TH50 – Thermal Rifle Scope – Optics available in store ts2.shop
3958.78 USD
InfiRay Outdoor
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.