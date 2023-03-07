Run all your essential devices with the Yeti 1000X. Our most versatile sized power station is big enough to power larger devices such as fridges or TV’s and portable enough to pack in the car and go with you anywhere.

Goal Zero Yeti 1000 X power station – Electric

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Electric

{g:google_product_category[1]}

Goal Zero Yeti 1000 X power station – Electric available in store ts2.shop

2573.16 USD

Goal Zero

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.