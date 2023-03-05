DJI Ronin 4D Video Transmitter – Drones

DJI’s proprietary chip powers the video transmitter and remote monitor of Ronin 4D. Together, these components form a streamlined wireless transmission system, with every link explicitly optimized to provide end-to-end ultra-low transmission latency and an effective transmission range of up to 20,000 feet.

