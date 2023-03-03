The Engage™ riflescope represents the latest evolution in Bushnell® optics. The new Deploy™ MOA reticle features 1-MOA windage and elevation hashmarks, and can reach short and mid-range targets with ease.
Bushnell Engage 4-12×40 Riflescope – Optics
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
Optics
Cameras & Optics
Bushnell Engage 4-12×40 Riflescope – Optics available in store ts2.shop
317.39 USD
Bushnell
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.