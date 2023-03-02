The AFFO Series handheld thermal imaging monocular is an entry-level thermal monocular for hunting users, featuring both a fashionable appearance and a more compact size. The AFFO Series uses a self-developed 12μm detector to produce crisp images and supports photo taking and video recording with its built-in high-speed 32GB storage capacity.

Infiray AFFO Series AL19 – Thermal Imaging Monocular – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

1109.42 USD

InfiRay Outdoor

US = 123.00 USD

