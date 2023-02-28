Infiray AFFO Series AL19 – Thermal Imaging Monocular – Optics

The AFFO Series handheld thermal imaging monocular is an entry-level thermal monocular for hunting users, featuring both a fashionable appearance and a more compact size. The AFFO Series uses a self-developed 12μm detector to produce crisp images and supports photo taking and video recording with its built-in high-speed 32GB storage capacity.
