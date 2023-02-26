InfiRay RICO Laser Range Finger – Fits onto the side of RICO Series Thermal Rifle Scopes. Accuracy of +/- 1m with Maximum Distance of 1000m. Dual Function

Infiray Rico Laser Range Finder Extender – Optics

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Optics

Cameras & Optics

Infiray Rico Laser Range Finder Extender – Optics available in store ts2.shop

497.66 USD

InfiRay Outdoor

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.