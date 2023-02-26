FIFISH V6 Expert Underwater Drone with 6 Hours Working Time, AI Vision Lock Portable ROV with Industrial Case, QYSEA Underwater Robot with Q-Interface, 4K Camera, Posture Lock, 660ft Dive(M200A)

Fifish V6 Expert M200A Underwater Drone – Drones

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Drones

Cameras & Opticsop

Fifish V6 Expert M200A Underwater Drone – Drones available in store ts2.shop

3307.40 USD

Fifish

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.