Can satellite phone conversations be tapped?

Rental of satellite phones

Monthly rental of a satellite phone is an average cost of PLN 1000 – PLN 1300 or PLN 50 per day.

Satellite phone subscription

We launch subscription contracts for customers in Poland and Europe.

The price of the Iridium subscription is the equivalent of USD 70 per month. The average price for calls per minute is USD 1.40, SMS USD 0.50.

Activation in the Thuraya network costs USD 26, monthly subscription USD 16-35, call minute USD 0.68 – USD 0.79 or USD 1.12-2.37, SMS USD 0.41.

Inmarsat costs USD 65 per month, USD 1.00-1.20 per minute, USD 0.50 for SMS.

How does a satellite phone work?

Satellite phones are similar to mobile phones, except that they send a signal with much more power – it must reach a satellite placed in Earth’s orbit. How it’s working? We dial the number, the phone connects to the satellite, which sends a return signal to the user’s specific location, then to the satellite operator’s operational center. From there, it is redirected to selected terrestrial networks that allow you to establish a connection. There is one condition: you must be outside, under the open sky. The phone must “see” the satellite and have direct contact with it.

Satellite smartphone

Several smartphone manufacturers are already working on satellite features for mobile phones. In China, Huawei Mate 50 allows you to send satellite SMS with the help of the BeiDou navigation network. The Apple iPhone has this option in the US, Canada, Germany, Ireland and the UK. Qualcomm is already working on Snapdragon Satellite chip that will enable similar features in Android smartphones. SpaceX also announces the launch of satellite communication services for 5G mobile phones as part of the Starlink network.

Can you track a satellite phone?

Yes. Each satellite phone transmits its GPS position to the operator before establishing a connection. Each of the operators has applications for monitoring satellite phone users.

Can satellite phone conversations be tapped?

Operators exclude such a possibility, but the encryption algorithms used in satellite networks are not the latest. In addition, the uniformed services of many countries cooperate with satellite network operators.

Military satellite phone

We offer satellite phones certified for the army and government administration. These are the Iridium 9555 GSA and Iridium 9575 GSA models.