Detector type: Vanadium Oxide Uncooled Focal Plane Arrays
Refresh rate: Sensor 25 Hz / OLED 50 Hz
Resolution: 256×192
FOV: 18.00° × 13.55°
Unit Part 3092851013TA01
AGM Taipan TM10-256 – thermal monocular – Optics
New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.
Optics
Cameras & Optics
AGM Taipan TM10-256 – thermal monocular – Optics available in store ts2.shop
715.98 USD
AGM Global Vision
US = 123.00 USD
Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.