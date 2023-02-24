Tracking and monitoring assets, fixed or mobile, located across changing points, has traditionally been a complex process. However, as operations delve further into remote territories, it is increasingly vital to rely on solutions that are simpler, flexible, more affordable and less labor-intensive.

Thuraya T2M-DUAL – Satellite Phones

New, unused product, available immediately in the online store.

Satellite Phones

Electronics > Communications > Telephony > Satellite Phones

Thuraya T2M-DUAL – Satellite Phones available in store ts2.shop

743.75 USD

Thuraya

US = 123.00 USD

Buy in Poland and Ukraine. We ship products across Ukraine => Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Cherkassy, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and many other cities.